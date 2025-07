ATLANTA, GA — Traveling may soon be easier for those in the military as the TSA is adding special security lanes at the airport for active-duty service members.

The TSA will also offer TSA PreCheck discounts to military families.

Gold Star families, meaning those who have lost a family member in the line of duty, will have their TSA precheck enrollment fee waived.

According to the latest numbers from the Department of Defense, there are about 1.13M active-duty service members.