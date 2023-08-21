Trump’s legal team agrees to $200K bond in Fulton County

ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump’s bond has been set at $200,000.

Part of Trump’s bond agreement includes:

“The Defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice.

“This shall include, but is not limited to, the following:

“a. The Defendant shall make no direct or indirect threat of any nature against any codefendant;

“b. The Defendant shall make no direct or indirect threat of any nature against any witness including, but not limited to, the individuals designated in the Indictment as an unindicated co-conspirators Individual 1 through Individual 30;

“c. The Defendant shall make no direct or indirect threat of any nature against any victim;

d. “The Defendant shall make no direct or indirect threat of any nature against the community or to any property in the community;

“e. The above shall include, but are not limited to, posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media.”

Trump attorneys Drew Findling and Jennifer Little were spotted as they entered the courthouse Monday just before 2:30 p.m.

Drew Findling walking into Fulton County Courthouse (WSBTV.com News Staff)

Trump and 18 others were indicted last week on charges that they tried to overturn the 2020 election here in Georgia.

Earlier in the day, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee set bond for ex-Trump lawyer John Eastman at $100,000 and former Fulton poll watcher Scott Graham Hall at $10,000.

