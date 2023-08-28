Local

Trump arraignment set for September 6 in Georgia election case

Former President Donald Trump steps off his plane as he arrives at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Atlanta.

Former President Donald Trump will be arraigned Sept. 6 in Atlanta in the criminal case where he is accused of conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, a court docket showed Monday morning.

Trump’s arraignment will take place at 9:30 a.m. ET that day in Fulton County Superior Court, and the former president will be asked to enter a plea in the case at that time.

His former lawyer Rudy Giuliani will be arraigned in the same case at his own plea hearing that day at 9:45 a.m., the court docket shows.

The other 17 defendants in the case, who include Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, other Trump-allied lawyers, and would-be Electoral College voters for Trump, are scheduled to be arraigned that day starting at 10 a.m.


