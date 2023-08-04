Local

Trump appeals after judge rejects bid to thwart Fulton prosecution

APTOPIX Trump Indictment Capitol Riot Former President Donald Trump walks over to speak with reporters before he boards his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Arlington, Va., after facing a judge on federal conspiracy charges that allege he conspired to subvert the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon/AP)

Lawyers for former president Donald Trump have filed an appeal after a judge’s ruling shot down their bid to gut Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s prosecution of alleged criminal interference in Georgia’s 2020 Presidential election.

They will challenge an order issued earlier this week by Fulton Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney who said Trump did not have sufficient legal standing to mount such a challenge before indictments are announced.

In today’s filing, Trump’s lawyers said they did not agree with McBruney’s analysis or his ruling and will appeal to the Georgia Supreme Court.

