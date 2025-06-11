Trump announces plan to restore names of military bases once honoring Confederate figures

FORT BRAGG, NC — President Donald Trump announced plans to restore the original names of several U.S. military bases that were renamed under a 2021 congressional mandate aimed at removing Confederate ties.

Speaking at North Carolina’s Fort Bragg which had been renamed Fort Liberty two years ago, Trump said he intends to reverse the changes and reinstate names that once honored Confederate military leaders.

The announcement marks a continuation of his earlier actions, including restoring the name of Fort Benning near Columbus, Georgia, which had been renamed Fort Moore.

Trump listed several bases he intends to rename, stating, “Fort Hood, Fort Gordon, Fort Rucker, Fort Polk, Fort A.P. Hill, and Fort Robert E. Lee.”

A federal law currently prohibits naming military installations after individuals who served in the Confederacy during the Civil War.

CBS Radio’s Nikole Killion reports the move comes as part of a broader push by Trump to reverse Pentagon renaming efforts implemented in recent years.

The proposed name restorations would likely face legal and legislative challenges if pursued, given current federal prohibitions.

WSB’s Austin Eller contributed to this story