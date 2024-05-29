Local

Trio, including man dressed as woman, targeted jewelry during Cobb County home invasion

Cobb Police car generic

MABLETON, Ga. — Police are searching for three suspects wanted in connection to a home invasion in Mableton.

It happened Monday around 11:15 a.m. at a home on Mableton Parkway.

The first person was described as a Hispanic man who appeared to be dressed as a woman. The suspect was in their early 30s, had a medium build, and long, black curly hair.

The second suspect was a Hispanic man, possibly in his mid to late 20s with a thin build and a small beard.

The third suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his mid to late 20s with a thin build, a “chin strap” style beard, and a mustache.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3956.


