Local

Trial for father of suspected Apalachee high school shooter delayed

By WSB Radio News Staff
Colin Gray appears in court July 23, 2025 A judge ruled on July 23 to move the September trial for Colin Gray, the father of the Apalachee school shooting suspect.
By WSB Radio News Staff

BARROW COUNTY, GA — Barrow County Superior Court Judge Nicholas Primm has granted a request to move the start of Colin Gray’s trial after his attorney’s filed a motion for continuance because the planned September start date conflicted with other cases they have in Fulton County.

Colin Gray is the father of Colt Gray, the teenage murder suspect in the Apalachee High School shooting that killed two teachers and two students on September 4, 2024.

Gray is accused of purchasing the gun that his son used in the attack.

The trial is set to take place in Hall County and Primm says he will also have to speak with officials there to work out a new start date.

Primm did not set a new date for the trial only saying that he would work out a time with all involved parties.

Once the trial begins, it is expected to take three weeks.

WSB Radio’s Ann Powell contributed to this story.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!