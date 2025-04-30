Trial date set for Colin Gray, father of teen accused in Apalachee High School shooting

BARROW COUNTY, GA — The father of the teenager accused in the deadly Apalachee High School shooting now has a trial date. Colin Gray is scheduled to stand trial on September 8, nearly one year after the September 4th shooting that killed four people and injured nine others.

Gray is accused of giving his son, Colt Gray, access to the AR-style weapon used in the attack. He faces multiple charges, including two counts of second-degree murder. He is currently free on a $500,000 bond.

Judge Nicholas Primm, who is overseeing the case, previously ruled that Colin Gray’s trial should not be held before a Barrow County jury due to extensive pre-trial publicity. However, the judge has not yet decided whether the trial will be relocated or if a jury from another county will be brought in.

Colt Gray, the alleged shooter, has not yet been given a trial date. His case remains pending.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story