Trial begins for Spalding County parents accused of starving 10-year-old son

GRIFFIN, GA — The trial of Krista and Tyler Schindley is underway in Spalding County, where the couple is accused of starving and abusing their 10-year-old son.

Prosecutors say the boy was found two years ago wandering his neighborhood, severely underweight and looking for food. At just 37 pounds, he wore clothes meant for a 5-year-old and showed signs of extensive physical abuse.

Photographs shown to the jury revealed the child’s bruises, scars in various stages of healing, and the bare conditions of the room where he was allegedly confined, devoid of furniture, hot water, or basic hygiene items. In contrast, his siblings’ rooms were described as colorful and filled with toys, clothes, and decor.

Griffin Police Sgt. Chris Webb was the trial’s first witness. In his 23-year career, he said, he had never seen a child in such a condition. “The appearance, the weight, the discoloration of the body in certain areas, it was clear something was going on,” Webb testified.

The couple faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, child cruelty, and false imprisonment. They have been held without bond since their arrests two years ago.

Defense attorney Sameerah Napper, claims Krista Schindley was overwhelmed and “did the best she could” as a parent, denying any deliberate neglect or abuse.

The trial is expected to last two weeks.

