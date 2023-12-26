Travelers Beware: Atlanta airport sees delays, long wait times the day after Christmas

ATLANTA — Atlanta-Hartsfield Jackson is jam-packed on Tuesday as people conclude their Christmas travel.

Hartsfield says it has nearly 90,000 passengers making their way through the airport on Tuesday and several factors are leading to delays.

According to a spokesperson, there were “an unusual number of employees who called in sick this morning.”

Airport officials also said blizzard warnings lead to flight cancellations yesterday, and some of those flights were rescheduled to Tuesday.

There are also long lines at check-in counters.

The airport listed TSA wait times as more than an hour at the main checkpoint as of Tuesday morning and shorter wait times at the north, lower north and south checkpoints.

But some travelers complained on social media that it was taking more than an hour just to check a bag and that security wait times were longer than listed on the airport’s website.

Several travelers said they had been rerouted from one security checkpoint to another.