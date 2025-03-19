Traffic stop in Atlanta leads to arrest of fugitive on FBI’s Most Wanted list

ATLANTA — A traffic stop in southwest Atlanta last week led to the arrest of a Philadelphia man and fugitive who was on the FBI’s Most Wanted list.

According to Atlanta police, on March 8, officers pulled over the driver of a 2017 Chevy Equinox at 4:48 p.m. at the 800 block of Oak Street SW.

Police say they were alerted by a license plate reader that the vehicle did not have valid registration.

Officers say the driver did not have his license on him and provided his name as Prince Kareem. After the name that the driver provided did not have any results, officers requested the driver to write his name and date of birth on a notepad. Officers then decided to detain the driver while they investigated.

Police say the man tried to drive away, then got out of his car and ran. Police captured the man after a brief chase. The man was identified as 27-year-old Justin Smith.

Police say Smith had a federal warrant out of Philadelphia for Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution. He was also wanted in connection to the murder of his pregnant 21-year-old girlfriend, who disappeared on March 30th, 2021, and whose body was found on April 5th, 2021.

Smith was charged with No Tag/No Decal and Use of a Fraudulent License/ID.