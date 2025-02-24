Local

Traffic in metro Atlanta could be impacted as federal workers return to office

By WSB Radio News Staff
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Thousands of federal workers responding to return to in person work orders could impact traffic in metro Atlanta.

Officials say three federal buildings in the downtown area have been vacant since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Trump Administration’s return order signifies many employees returning to offices for the first time in years, which will increase traffic.

President of Central Atlanta Progress AJ Robinson is optimistic that many people will use public transportation such as MARTA.

“I think it will help MARTA a lot if a lot of those folks ride MARTA instead of trying to drive,” Robinson said. “One of the things that people who are coming back will see is a lot of activity that has occurred literally in the last 18 months.”

The return to work for federal workers will also add to commutes across the metro Atlanta area, including the streets around the CDC on Clifton Road in DeKalb County.

