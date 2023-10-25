Fulton County roadway closed after crash cuts tractor trailer in half

MILTON, Ga. — A road in north Fulton County is currently shut down after a major accident on Wednesday afternoon.

Milton police say Francis Road is closed between Thompson Road and Hopewell Grove Road.

They say a tractor-trailer “broke in half” while making a left-hand turn and has all lanes blocked.

In the area, a crane was seen emptying out the contents of the tractor-trailer. It’s unclear what was inside.

Police say it will take several hours for the area to be cleared and the road to reopen.

No one was hurt in the accident.

Authorities are asking everyone to avoid the area.