CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A crash that killed a tow truck driver on Interstate 575 southbound shut down lanes between Sixes Road (exit 11) and Ridgeway Parkway (exit 9) Thursday afternoon.

Woodstock police said the crash happened at approximately 1:10 p.m.

There were heavy delays due to emergency crews at the scene of the crash.

All lanes have since reopened.





