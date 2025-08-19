Tow truck driver charged with police impersonation in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, GA — A tow truck driver was arrested after being accused of having unauthorized Riverdale police insignia and markings on the truck.

According to Riverdale police, Georgia State Patrol alerted them to a tow truck displaying markings that read “Riverdale Police Impound.” The truck also carried a license plate decorated with a replica of the official City of Riverdale seal.

Investigators determined the tow truck operator had no affiliation with the Riverdale Police Department and had never been employed by the agency.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, is facing a charge of police impersonation.

Riverdale police said they have launched an internal review and opened a public query to identify any additional, unreported incidents involving the impersonator.

“Any citizens who may have encountered this individual or witnessed questionable behavior involving these vehicles are urged to contact the Riverdale Police Department,” Riverdale police said.