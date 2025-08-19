Crime And Law

Tow truck driver charged with police impersonation in Riverdale

By Miles Montgomery
The driver of this truck bearing fake police insignia was arrested, police said.
tow truck impersonator Riverdale The driver of this truck bearing fake police insignia was arrested, police said. (Source: Riverdale Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery

RIVERDALE, GA — A tow truck driver was arrested after being accused of having unauthorized Riverdale police insignia and markings on the truck.

According to Riverdale police, Georgia State Patrol alerted them to a tow truck displaying markings that read “Riverdale Police Impound.” The truck also carried a license plate decorated with a replica of the official City of Riverdale seal.

Investigators determined the tow truck operator had no affiliation with the Riverdale Police Department and had never been employed by the agency.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, is facing a charge of police impersonation.

Riverdale police said they have launched an internal review and opened a public query to identify any additional, unreported incidents involving the impersonator.

“Any citizens who may have encountered this individual or witnessed questionable behavior involving these vehicles are urged to contact the Riverdale Police Department,” Riverdale police said.

Miles Montgomery

Miles Montgomery

Digital Content Producer

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!