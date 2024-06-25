Local

Totally Cool, Inc, recalls many ice cream products due to possible health risk

By Ann Powell

Ice cream sandwich with vanilla flavor in the center and chocolate flavored cookies.

Maryland-based food manufacturer, Totally Cool, Inc., has announced a voluntary nationwide recall of several of its ice cream products after learning that there may be a potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.

It is a harmful bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and others with existing health conditions.

The ice cream was sold nationwide under 13 different brand names including Hershey’s, Jeni’s, La Salle, Chipwich, and Cumberland Farms.

The company is located in Owings Mills, Maryland.

For the complete product list and images, read the company announcement at the US Food & Drug Administration website.



