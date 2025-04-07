Local

Tornado warning issued for multiple metro Atlanta counties, seek shelter

By WSB Radio News Staff
At least six people were killed and others were injured after severe storms rolled through Tennessee Saturday.
TORNADO WARNING TIL 8AM (gguy44/Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

METRO ATLANTA — A tornado warning has been issued for several counties in the metro Atlanta area, including Butts, Clayton, Fayette, Henry, Pike, and Spalding. The warning remains in effect until 8 a.m.

Authorities are urging residents in the affected areas to seek shelter immediately and remain indoors until the threat has passed. The National Weather Service issued the warning early Monday morning as severe weather continues to move through the region.

Emergency management officials remind the public to stay tuned to local news and weather alerts, avoid travel if possible, and take cover in a low-level, interior room away from windows.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!