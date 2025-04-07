Tornado warning issued for multiple metro Atlanta counties, seek shelter

METRO ATLANTA — A tornado warning has been issued for several counties in the metro Atlanta area, including Butts, Clayton, Fayette, Henry, Pike, and Spalding. The warning remains in effect until 8 a.m.

Authorities are urging residents in the affected areas to seek shelter immediately and remain indoors until the threat has passed. The National Weather Service issued the warning early Monday morning as severe weather continues to move through the region.

Emergency management officials remind the public to stay tuned to local news and weather alerts, avoid travel if possible, and take cover in a low-level, interior room away from windows.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.