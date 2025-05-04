Local

Tornado Warnings issued for multiple counties during severe storm event Saturday

By Ann Powell
Lightning
Lightning safety How to stay safe when lightning strikes. (Kucher Serhii/serkucher - stock.adobe.com)
By Ann Powell

ATLANTA, GA — Following Friday’s evening of severe storms, most of Georgia is under a Level 1 of 5 risk for isolated and fast-moving severe storms Saturday night.

Throughout the night, several counties came under over half a dozen Tornado Watches and Warnings as the line of storms steamrolled across the metro Atlanta area.

For the most recent updates on this storm, follow WSB Radio’s Meteorologist Christina Edwards posts on X.

So far, there have been reports of downed powerlines in Clayton County, and widespread reports of high winds and hail in the tornado warning areas.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!