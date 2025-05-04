Tornado Warnings issued for multiple counties during severe storm event Saturday

ATLANTA, GA — Following Friday’s evening of severe storms, most of Georgia is under a Level 1 of 5 risk for isolated and fast-moving severe storms Saturday night.

Throughout the night, several counties came under over half a dozen Tornado Watches and Warnings as the line of storms steamrolled across the metro Atlanta area.

For the most recent updates on this storm, follow WSB Radio’s Meteorologist Christina Edwards posts on X.

So far, there have been reports of downed powerlines in Clayton County, and widespread reports of high winds and hail in the tornado warning areas.