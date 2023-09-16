‘Too hot to die:’ Savannah Chrisley dating Ga. man whose wife charged with planning his murder

ATLANTA — Reality star Savannah Chrisley reportedly has a new boyfriend, whose estranged wife allegedly planned to have him murdered while on vacation in the Bahamas.

Chrisley, one of the stars of “Chrisley Knows Best,” confirmed on “The Viall Files” podcast that she is dating Robert Shiver, a former Auburn University football player.

In July, Robert Shiver, his estranged wife Lindsay Shiver and their children, were on vacation in the Bahamas. Lindsay Shiver and two other men were arrested while in the Bahamas. She was charged with hiring the two men to kill Robert Shiver before the family returned to their south Georgia home.

Officers say they were investigating a break-in at a local bar and came across WhatsApp messages that detailed the trio’s plan, according to prosecutors.

Lindsay Shiver, a former beauty queen, is currently being held in a Bahamian jail and is scheduled to appear in court in early October.

On the podcast episode released earlier this week, Chrisley, 26, stated that her new boyfriend’s wife had recently tried to kill him.

Nick Viall, the podcast’s host, questioned if the man was Robert Shiver. After briefly denying his identity, Chrisley confirmed Robert Shiver is the man she is seeing.

“He’s too hot to die,” she told Viall.

PEOPLE, who initially broke the news of the pair’s relationship, confirmed Chrisley and Robert Shiver were recently photographed together at Los Angeles International Airport.

Chrisley’s parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, are currently serving federal sentences after being found guilty last year of conspiring to defraud banks and the IRS out of millions of dollars.

In November, Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison plus 36 months of supervised release. Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years in prison, plus 36 months of supervised release.

The couple are in the process of appealing their conviction.