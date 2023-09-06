Tom Brady hired by Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines

ATLANTA — The star quarterback from the team that broke the hearts of Falcons fans in Super Bowl LI is now working for an Atlanta-based company.

Tom Brady is joining Delta Air Lines as a long-term strategic adviser.

Delta said in a news release that “Brady’s expertise in teamwork, performance, and perseverance” will be an asset to the company’s overall mission.

“Delta’s people are driven by their commitment to world-class performance, excellence and a desire to achieve best-in-class results,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian. “Bringing a leader like Tom onto the Delta team furthers our mission to connect the world while accelerating our drive to continuously improve for our colleagues, customers and communities.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champion, whose mother was a flight attendant, said he has always admired people who worked in air travel. “I am grateful to be joining the Delta family, a company I have loved and respected for years,” Brady said.

Of course, Brady also has a major connection to Atlanta history.

The Super Bowl that Falcons fans would like to forget: Super Bowl LI in 2017. Atlanta scored three consecutive touchdowns to take a 21–3 halftime lead, which they increased to 28–3 midway through the third quarter. However, Brady and the New England Patriots scored 25 consecutive points to tie the game in the final seconds of regulation. In overtime, New England received the kickoff after winning the coin toss and scored a touchdown to claim the title.

Brady has since retired from the NFL after 23 seasons.

Expanding on his new role with Delta, Brady added, “Now, alongside Ed and the Delta team, I look forward to playing my part to continue the company’s success.”

As part of the partnership, Brady will appear on Bastian’s webcast interview series called “Gaining Altitude.”

©2023 Cox Media Group