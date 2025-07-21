Toddler in medically induced coma after tragic driveway accident

Local

DOUGLASVILLE, GA — A Douglasville family is pleading for awareness after a heartbreaking accident left their 2-year-old daughter in critical condition.

The child was struck when her mother, Christen Wilson, accidentally backed out of the family’s driveway without realizing her daughter had exited the car.

The toddler was rushed to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite, where she remains in a medically induced coma.

Now, the family is speaking out in hopes of preventing similar tragedies. They’re urging parents to double-check their surroundings and ensure children are safely secured before moving vehicles.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story

