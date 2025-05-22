Toddler found abandoned in SE Atlanta; police seek parents

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in locating the parents or guardians of a 3-year-old child found abandoned on Belfort Road in southeast Atlanta.

Officers responded to the area after receiving reports of an unattended child. When they arrived, they found the child with minor scratches and lacerations, and officers said the child appeared to be suffering from malnutrition.

The child was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, where they are currently receiving medical treatment.

The Atlanta Police Department is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the abandonment and working to identify and locate the child’s family.

No further details have been released at this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact Atlanta police.