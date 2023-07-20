Toco Hills annexation plan withdrawn, Brookhaven officials confirm

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A plan to have the City of Brookhaven annex the area of Merry Hills and Toco Hills was withdrawn Wednesday, according to city officials.

The proposal and application for annexation was submitted by resident Howard Ginsberg.

The process to try and grow the city limits and annex DeKalb County land began in late June.

Residents were informed about a public comment period for the potential growth on June 23, with a city council vote initially scheduled for June 25.

Public comment on the proposed annexation was held June 28, and residents showed up to express their support or opposition.

Now, both Brookhaven officials and county leaders confirm the annexation process is over.

In previous comments, DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said the process for annexation had felt rushed, noting the city council hadn’t even met to discuss before holding a vote.

Residents were split on if the annexation was good or bad for the community.

“City of Brookhaven is a steamrolling machine. This whole thing is a power play. We call it Crook-haven or Broke-haven,” said Ronnie Mayer, a DeKalb County resident.

“I live in the area and I have seen the signs. I have thought about it a little bit but not a lot. But I know that Brookhaven has had success so I’m not against it because we may enjoy the same success that they’ve had,” said resident George Volkert.

In a statement, Ginsberg said he withdrew the current application after hearing concerns about the process, but that he remained interested in having Brookhaven annex the area.

“My neighbors and I remain very interested in becoming a part of Brookhaven and intend to pursue another annexation application soon unless DeKalb County gives us a chance to vote in a referendum,” Ginsberg said.

In a June 30 resolution voted on by Brookhaven’s city council, officials said other areas south of Brookhaven had been subjects of other potential annexations. The withdrawal of Ginsberg’s effort did not impact other annexation proposals.

“This development is not surprising given the issues that were alleged in the public input process,” City Manager Christian Sigman said. “The silver lining is that the community’s voice does make a difference, and the difference is possibly a referendum in the area and a battle-tested annexation review process. Either way, we continue to welcome all adjacent residents who want to join the City of Brookhaven.”

County officials said they were pleased the application was withdrawn.

“This decision will promote transparency and protect the due-process rights of DeKalb residents,” Thurmond said.

