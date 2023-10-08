Tips on fighting seasonal allergies

ATLANTA — If you feel a scratchy throat or itchy eyes, you might have fall allergies which are common in and around Atlanta.

Nasal congestion and itchy eyes are fueled by seasonal triggers, including ragweed.

Spring pollen is highest in the evening, but in the fall, it’s reversed.

Ragweed levels are highest in the morning, according to Atlanta Allergy and Asthma.

If you’re impacted, take that walk or run for later in the day. Also, as great as it feels outside, if you’re really affected, keep windows closed.

You might be tracking pollen inside on your clothes, shoes, even your dog, so wash up or change especially before bed.

Doctors also say controlling allergy symptoms can help with asthma flare-ups, and lowers your risk of severe complications from respiratory viruses.