Tiny Doors ATL art project turns 10 years old – here’s where you can see them

ATLANTA — You’ve probably seen them all over the city and wondered why is that tiny door there.

Whether walking along the Atlanta Beltline, visiting the Center for Puppetry Arts or taking in a concert at State Farm Arena, Tiny Doors ATL has become a part of Atlanta’s culture, and the art project is turning 10!

A decade ago, the 7-inch doors started popping up all around Atlanta – the brainchild of artist Karen Anderson Singer.

“Doors are a really great way to quickly access imagination,” Singer said in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning. “Most people have had interactions with the door, they know inherently that something is behind it. And it’s not about doors. It’s about community interaction and engagement. And it’s kind of a love note to Atlanta.”

According to the Tiny Doors website, “What was once a wall, or the column of a bridge becomes an entrance to collective creativity and an invitation to wonder.”

The doors have also gained a large social media presence. The doors’ Instagram account has 118,000 followers and their Facebook page has another 14,000.

Anderson said each door takes about 50-60 hours to make.

“They’re all designed to look like the neighborhood, to feel like the neighborhood. Because what I’m trying to do is to create a blank canvas for your imagination,” Singer said.

Happy anniversary Tiny Doors ATL!