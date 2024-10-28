Tickets go on sale today for Braves-Reds at Bristol Motor Speedway

Tickets go on sale this morning for next season’s game between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn. The game has been named the Speedway Classic.

Braves’ Hall-of-Famer Chipper Jones told MLB Network that the game has him excited.

“You know, I never thought I would see a baseball field on the infield of a NASCAR track,” Jones said.

About 100,000 fans are expected to to attend the Speedway Classic on Aug. 2. Today’s ticket sales are limited to eight per person.

The game will count as a home game for Cincinnati.

Bristol Motor Speedway has hosted large events in the past. Tennessee and Virginia Tech played in the “Battle at Bristol” college football game at the Speedway in 2016 with 156,990 in attendance to set a NCAA football attendance record.

“It is an honor for our organization to be a part of Major League Baseball’s Speedway Classic. Bristol Motor Speedway is sure to offer one of the most exciting and memorable experiences in our game’s history,” Atlanta Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller said back in August when the matchup was announced. “We look forward to seeing tens of thousands of fans from across Braves Country gather in Bristol next August to cheer on our team in this iconic venue.”







