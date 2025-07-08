Tick bites sending more Americans to the ER than any year since 2019

ATLANTA — It’s officially tick season, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says tick bites are sending more Americans to emergency rooms than any year since 2019.

According to the CDC’s Tick Bite Data Tracker, emergency departments nationwide are reporting a significant increase in visits related to tick bites. Health officials say the surge is likely due to a combination of milder winters and frequent rainfall, creating ideal conditions for ticks to thrive.

Michelle Alderdice with the CDC warns that ticks are now being found in a wide range of environments, from golf courses and backyards to city parks.

“The conditions here are really favorable to encounter ticks,” Alderdice said. “If you can, take just a few moments before you go out with you and your family, you can prevent tick bites and reduce the risk of getting any of those ticks’ foreign diseases.”

The CDC urges people to avoid areas where ticks are likely to live, use insect repellents that contain DEET, and check themselves and their children for ticks after spending time outdoors. If a tick is found, it should be removed as soon as possible to lower the risk of infection.

WSB’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story