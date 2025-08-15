Man charged in multiple break-ins at Cobb County high school

COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County police have arrested a man accused of breaking into Pebblebrook High School on multiple occasions earlier this month.

According to an arrest warrant, Dusty Beal is charged with burglary after security footage allegedly showed him inside the school building several times between August 3 and August 5, all outside of school hours. Officers arrested him on campus early August 5 and say he was carrying a folding knife and a glass pipe at the time.

Cobb County School District officials said the building was empty during each incident and praised the swift response from law enforcement, adding that the safety of students and staff remains their top priority.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story