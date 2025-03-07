Three Florida men sentenced for series of jewelry store burglaries in Georgia

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — Three Florida men have been sentenced to more than a dozen years behind bars following a series of jewelry store burglaries across Cherokee, Forsyth, Cobb, and Fulton counties. Maykel Hernandez, Javier Guerra-Morales, and Giorge Navea pleaded guilty to their involvement in the thefts, which targeted five jewelry stores in the area.

According to Rachel Murphy, Assistant District Attorney with the Cherokee County Gang and Organized Crime Units, the men stole approximately $1.3 million worth of jewelry from Cherokee County alone. Additionally, they were responsible for another burglary in Alpharetta where $400,000 worth of jewelry was taken. The men have also been ordered to pay restitution to the stores they robbed.

Murphy provided insight into how the men carried out the heists. “They climbed up on the roof, cut holes using professional tools into the roofs of the businesses, and then used some kind of rope or ladder to get down inside the business,” she explained.

The trio pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges, including violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

WSB’s Daphne Young contributed to this story