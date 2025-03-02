Three arrested after fentanyl, cocaine seized in Athens drug bust

ATHENS Ga — Three people were taken into custody after authorities executed a search warrant at an Athens home, uncovering fentanyl, cocaine, and other illegal substances.

On February 26, the Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force carried out the search at a residence on Bedford Drive. Investigators say 66-year-old Deborah Lumpkin permitted Quincy Brooks, 47, to distribute fentanyl from the property. Both Lumpkin and Brooks, along with 35-year-old Christian “Christi” Lumpkin, were arrested.

During the search, officers discovered fentanyl, cocaine, and Schedule IV pharmaceuticals inside the home. Brooks faces multiple charges, including possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and possession of Schedule IV substances with intent to distribute.

Deborah and Christian Lumpkin were taken into custody on outstanding warrants.

Authorities urge anyone with information on illegal drug activity to contact the Drug Tip Line at 706-613-3297.