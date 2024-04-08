Threat at Gwinnett events center over the weekend ‘determined to be a hoax,’ police say

The Lawrenceville Police Department confirmed over the weekend that they were investigating a threat at the Lawrenceville Arts Center.

Police worked with management to assess the situation.

By 2 p.m. on Sunday, authorities had reportedly completed a full search of the area and determined that nothing suspicious was found.

The events center had an event on the schedule for Sunday, but it wasn’t immediately clear if the event was impacted.

Our partners at Channel 2 Action News contacted the Lawrenceville Arts Center to see if there were any other impacts, but have not yet heard back.

