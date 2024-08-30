Thousands without power in metro Atlanta after storms move through

ATLANTA, Ga. — Some scattered strong storms fired up Friday afternoon across north Georgia, leaving trees and power lines down and forcing the Tour Championship to shut down due to lightning.

More than 8,000 people are without power in DeKalb County. More than 5,000 are reported out in Fulton County.

5:51 p.m.

Thousands of people are without power across metro Atlanta. Walton Electric reports around 3,000 outages in Gwinnett, Rockdale, DeKalb and Walton counties.

Cherokee County is reporting multiple trees down.

5:37 p.m.

The TOUR Championship has been suspended due to lightning.

5:12 p.m.

I-75 NB in Bartow County is shut down after lightning hit a tractor-trailer, causing the truck to lose its load on the highway.

A car has also fallen on a tree in Adairsville, according to Bartow County Fire Emergency Services. It’s unclear if anyone has been injured.

4:51 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Gordon and Bartow counties until 5:30 p.m.

3:20 pm.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Lumpkin and White counties until 4 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Cherokee, Dawson and Pickens counties until 3:45 pm.

There is a risk for 60 mph winds and penny-sized hail with these storms.

What you need to know: