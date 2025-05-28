Local

Thousands without power in Fayette County following substation issue

By WSB Radio News Staff
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA — More than 3,000 customers of Coweta-Fayette EMC are without power after a substation issue disrupted service across parts of Fayetteville, Peachtree City, and surrounding areas.

The outage stems from a problem at a substation located off Joel Cowan Parkway. Repair crews are actively working to resolve the issue, but a Coweta-Fayette EMC representative said there is currently no estimated time for full restoration.

Utility officials are asking for patience as teams assess the damage and make necessary repairs.

