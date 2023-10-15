Thousands pack the streets for annual Atlanta Pride Parade

ATLANTA — Thousands of people packed the streets of midtown Atlanta for the annual Pride Parade.

The theme this year is ‘Show Up and Show Out.’

Some festival-goers say it’s more than just an opportunity to party, but an opportunity to stand together, advocate for important issues, and create space for inclusivity.

“We are all humans and we all need to celebrate each other, no matter what form, shape or fashion,” said festival goer Sergio Henderson.

“It’s beautiful to see people that aren’t involved in that community to support,” said festival goer Tem Henderson.

“All I feel here is acceptance and love, and that’s wonderful. The world tells you not to be you, and then this place tells you it’s okay to be you,” said festival goer Kyler Middleton.

If you attend today’s parade, keep an eye out for a baby blue convertible. Channel 2′s Jorge Estevez will ride in the parade alongside side Carter.

If you live in the area, expect to see some road closures. For more information about the parade route, CLICK HERE.

©2023 Cox Media Group