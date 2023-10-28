PHOTOS: On this day 27 years ago, Atlanta Braves win World Series on October 28, 1995

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Photos: Remembering the Atlanta Braves' 1995 World Series win In this Oct. 28, 1995, file photo, the Atlanta Braves celebrate after Game 6 of the baseball World Series in Atlanta. The Braves defeated the Cleveland Indians 1-0 to win the series. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke, File)

It is a hard day to forget if you are an Atlanta Braves fan.

On this day 27 years ago, the Braves defeated the Cleveland Indians in Game 6 to win the World Series.

The 1995 World Series ended up being the team’s only title from the teams run of the 90s, and was the teams last World Series title until 2021.

Atlanta held onto a 1-0 nail biter at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium in Game 6 that night to seal the series.

Right fielder David Justice scored the game’s only run with a solo home run. Tom Glavine pitched eight complete innings to pick up the win.

Mark Wohlers came in to close it out for the save. South Fulton’s Marquis Grissom caught the final out.

So, what were you doing on Oct. 28, 1995?