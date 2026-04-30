Third suspect turns himself in after deadly MARTA station shootout

ATLANTA — A third person is now in custody in connection to a deadly shootout at the Oakland City MARTA station in Atlanta.

MARTA Police say 19-year-old Shaun Walker turned himself in and is facing charges of murder and criminal trespass.

Police say Walker, his twin brother Stacy Walker, and another teenager were part of a shootout that left 16-year-old Xavier Wright dead.

Authorities say Wright and another person got off a bus, spotted the Walkers and Bernard Cooper II, and started shooting.

Officials say Walker, along with his brother and another teen, both already in custody, engaged in the shootout with Wright and another individual earlier in the week.

Police say Wright was killed in the crossfire.

Authorities are still searching for the other person who was with Wright.

MARTA Police say Walker is currently being held at the Fulton County Jail.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.