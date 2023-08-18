Third mother claims Midtown Atlanta restaurant served minors alcohol

ATLANTA — Another mother is coming forward with claims the popular Sugar Factory Restaurant in Midtown Atlanta served her child alcohol during a birthday party.

In July, a mother reached with a similar situation and since then, others have come forward.

Brittani Newberry recorded a video of her daughter’s 13th birthday celebration inside the Sugar Factory in Midtown Atlanta, last December.

“For Sugar Factory you’re not really going there for the food. It’s the pizzazz of the drinks and the desserts that they offer. I ordered each kid a non-alcoholic goblet. It was all a part of the contract that I signed with them,” said Brittani Newberry.

Newberry showed the agreement between her and the restaurant, which outlines non-alcoholic drinks. She said this sweet moment, quickly turned sour.

“The server realized that he was giving them alcoholic goblets instead of the non-alcoholic. He just started snatching the drinks up,” she said.

Newberry called the other parents and paramedics for help.

“I went into panic mode because I had 18 kids there, whose parents trusted me with their child,” she said.

This is not the first time there have been reports on the Sugar Factory Restaurant.

Spruill reported in July Souljah Perdue said she hosted a birthday party for her daughter and friends. They were served alcoholic shots instead of non-alcoholic drinks.

She took the kids to the hospital.

Then in August, Andrea McCorvey said her son got sick at the restaurant after being served alcoholic drinks.

Pediatrician Dr. Jess Daigle said kids can feel the effects of alcohol in just 30 minutes.

“Some of the symptoms that you will see in kids are just like an adult. Confusion, slurred speech, drag or stumble. They can be sleepy. You can see vomiting because it can irritate their stomachs, especially in smaller kids.”

A Fulton County Health Department spokesperson said they are aware of these situations.

Atlanta Police ATF Division said they are aware and looking into these incidents.

“They really need to lose their liquor license in my opinion. They shouldn’t even be open,” said Newberry.

