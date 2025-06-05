Third and final suspect in 2024 Gainesville murder is arrested

The third and final suspect in a 2024 Gainesville murder case has been arrested Wednesday, June 4.

18-year-old Kylane Rochod Williams of Monroe is being held without bond at the Hall County Jail on charges of malice murder and aggravated assault.

He’s accused in the April 2024 shooting death of 16-year-old Jaishawn Overstreet of Gwinnett County who was shot in the head at Ridgecrest Apartments off of Park Hill Drive.

Police say Overstreet traveled from Gwinnett to Gainesville for what they called criminal activity.

Two other teen suspects were previously arrested.

Police arrested 19-year-old Ja’quez Jeremiah Marquis Sims of Gainesville, and 18-year-old Quaran Jamir Jackson of Gillsville in connection with the shooting.

They both face charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and gang charges. Sims also faced a charge of tampering with evidence at the time of his arrest.