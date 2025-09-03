Local

Third arrest made in connection to deadly March shooting in southwest Atlanta

By WSB Radio News Staff
Police lights
police lights FILE PHOTO: (Ajax9 - stock.adobe.com)
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have made a third arrest in connection with a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta earlier this year.

Investigators say 38-year-old Toney Walton is now facing multiple charges, including felony murder.

Another suspect, 33-year-old Robert Julian, was taken into custody in may on murder charges, while a third person is accused of tampering with evidence.

The charges are tied to a March 2 shooting at the Gateway South apartments on Sylvan Road, near the Fort McPherson MARTA station.

Police say a 26-year-old-man was killed and a 33-year-old man was wounded during what appeared to be a drug transaction.

