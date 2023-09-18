These Walmart stores across metro Atlanta will start closing earlier

ATLANTA — Several Walmart locations across metro Atlanta are going to ask you to make your final purchases earlier than they have been.

A spokesperson for Walmart confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that five Walmart stores are moving their closing times from 11 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The stores making the change include:

4735 Jonesboro Road in Union City

5401 Fairington Road in Lithonia

6149 Old National Highway in College Park

1105 Research Center Atlanta Drive SW in Atlanta

844 Cleveland Avenue in East Point

All five stores will keep their 6 a.m. open times.

“We’re continually exploring ways to better serve our communities. After considering feedback from market leadership, associates and customers, we’ve decided to adjust operating hours,” a Walmart spokesperson said.

Last December, fires were set in two Walmart locations in Atlanta. One of those stores on Howell Mill Road was permanently closed and had thousands of items auctioned off.

The other store, in Atlanta’s Vine City neighborhood, is being reopened as a Walmart Neighborhood Market. The store is scheduled to reopen in May 2024 with several changes.

The store will have lower square footage and safety improvements, including a substation for Zone 1 APD officers.

