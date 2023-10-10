These 2 Georgia cities named the most romantic in the state

ATLANTA — If you’re looking for a romantic getaway, then all you have to do is head to the North Georgia mountains to find the state’s best cities to woo that special someone.

The team at New York Travel Guides compiled a list of the 140 most romantic small towns across the country and two Georgia cities made the list.

“Known for its Bavarian-style buildings, Helen, Georgia, is a romantic mountain town that’s located in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains. With its colorful buildings, cobblestone streets, and romantic local eateries, it’s a town with romance around every corner. Some of the most romantic things to do in the town include relaxing at a spa, playing mini-golf at Alpine Mini Golf, and going to one of the town’s wineries,”

A little further north and to the west is the other romantic escape of Blue Ridge.

Whether it’s leaf peeping in the fall, a Valentine’s Day retreat, or sitting by a warm fire in the winter, Blue Ridge offers a variety of ways to help you spark a flame or keep those embers going.

“A cozy mountain cabin, long walks, great dinners, and lots of space in the great outdoors!

A visit to Helen, Ga. Here are some more photos around Helen. (City of Helen)

You could get away for days of fun or just decide to snuggle up in front of the fire here in Georgia’s Blue Ridge,” Blueridgemountains.com said.

To see the full list of the most romantic cities across America, CLICK HERE.