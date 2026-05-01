Thermos recalls more than 8 million food jars and bottles

ATLANTA — Thermos L.L.C., in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, has announced a voluntary recall of more than 8 million jars and bottles after customers reported injuries.

The company has received 27 reports of consumers being struck by stoppers that forcefully ejected from the containers upon opening, including impact and laceration injuries requiring medical attention, Thermos officials said.

Three consumers suffered permanent vision loss after being struck in the eye, officials added.

Products included in the recall were sold in the time period between March 2008 to July 2024 at Target, Walmart and other stores nationwide, as well as online at Amazon, Walmart, Target and Thermos.com, officials said.

Affected products include Stainless King Food Jars and Sportsman Food and Beverage Bottles.

“Do not return your product or stopper to the store. Thermos will send replacement stoppers or a replacement product for the SK3010 upon receipt and validation of a recall claim form,” Thermos officials said.

Customers are encouraged to visit https://support.thermos.com and follow instructions to file a claim for a replacement stopper or product.