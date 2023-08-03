There have been more than 2,600 reported UFO sightings in Georgia. Here’s where

ATLANTA — It has been a looming question since long before man touched down on the moon: is there life out there in space?

For thousands of Georgians, it appears they believe so, because there have been more than 2,600 reported sightings of UFOs across the state, according to the National UFO Reporting Center.

Just last month, a Congressional hearing was held where a whistleblower accused the U.S. government of concealing a multi-decade program that captures UFOs.

According to the center’s database of reported events, their records of people who have seen mysterious aircraft in the sky here in the Peach State go back as far as 1942.

Even President Jimmy Carter has filed reports that he saw a UFO in 1969, while on the campaign trail in Leary, Georgia.

Here is a breakdown of the top five cities with the most UFO sightings in Georgia:

1. ATLANTA:

Sightings: 170

The earliest reported UFO sighting reported to the UFO center for Atlanta dates back to 1951. The database says a local photographer said, “As I stepped from my car, I spied a really weird trail forming in the sky over the East side of downtown Atlanta. Being a photographer, I grabbed a press camera and shot three photos of the impossible-looking smoke trail in the sky above.”

In 1967, another person said, “My sister and I witnessed a cigar-shaped UFO with lights all around the sides. It was stationary in the sky for 10 min for we timed it.”

The most recent sighting happened in May of this year, where a “Commercial flight crew observe(d) burst of light during takeoff.”

2. MARIETTA:

Sightings: 90

The earliest sighting recorded by the UFO center dates back to 1974. According to that entry, the person “was walking southwesterly toward the bus stop across my yard when this object caught my attention, roughly 45 degrees off my left shoulder hovering silently over my neighbor’s field. It was a black, round, man-sized object, featureless except for a single light in the middle of the circle, and two “legs” which were thin, antennae-like hanging down from each side of the circle.”

In 1995, another person reported: “I was looking outside of my house at the stars. I saw a Jet going across the sky in front of me. I noticed it changed course and it was following an object. The object looked like a diamond and had lights beaming out of it. after watching it for about 3 minutes there was a bright flash, and it was gone.”

The most recent sighting was in March of this year, where someone said “They were driving southbound on I75 in Marietta, GA, I saw an odd formation of lights, all in a row in the sky. It seemed to be moving slowly. Looking at Starlink trackers, there was none to be seen at that location, at that time. It looked shorter than a Starlink satellite. The lights were very bright and did not appear to be attached.”

3. SAVANNAH

Sightings: 88

The “Hostess City of the South” seems to host a lot of unexplained phenomena, according to the UFO Center.

The earliest reported sighting for Savannah was reported in 1962 when someone said they saw “a round, disk-like craft with circling lights on the underside of it hovered and flew over our neighborhood.”

In 1967, another person from Savannah said they saw “a set of five orange glowing spheres or circular shapes. It was more like a glow than a bright light, but with distinct round edges, not fuzzy. The spheres were in a line, with the edges touching each other, so as to form one object. The center sphere was the largest, about half the size of a full moon. The next adjacent two were smaller, and the outer two were the smallest, about half the size of the center sphere.”

The most recent UFO sighting in Savannah was in March of this year. The person reported seeing “something without lights moving in the sky no noise. Presumed to be barbell shaped with two round /semi-round spheres. It was heading in a northerly direction. No lights, or noise and at a height I would assume roughly 500ft, slightly above the horizon. I was able to view for 10 seconds before my view was obstructed by trees.”

4. LAWRENCEVILLE

Sightings: 70

The Gwinnett County suburb has been a hotbed of UFO sightings dating back to 1961. In July of that year, someone reported to the center that they woke up to a “craft hovering outside our window. I could have hit it with a rock. It was circular, with a panel of four large lights on the bottom flashing different colors, and a panel of lights around the side flashing red/black.”

In 1999, another person reported seeing “A football field size triangular object with a fire-burner on the very back floated, with no sound, over my cousin’s and my head.”

The latest sighting came in February of this year, where someone said they saw UFOs, cylinder in shape that “hovered for about an hour, then both just disappeared at the same while we were looking at them.”

5. CUMMING

Sightings: 63

Not far off Lake Lanier, the city of Cumming has had more than boats to worry about. The center said its earliest reported UFO sighting was in 1996.

That person reported that they were “sleeping one night, and in the process of turning over, I realized I was being held down by something. I then woke up and saw a large black rectangular shape over me. I had to roll back and forth three or four times to break loose of it and it disappeared.”

In 1999, another person reported seeing a “brilliant amber object (with) trailing sparks moving from Zenith to west (the) horizon.”

The most current report was in January where the person reported seeing an object with spikes.

