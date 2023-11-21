Thanksgiving half marathon in Atlanta sees highest number of participants since before COVID-19

ATLANTA — Invesco QQQ’s Thanksgiving Day Half Marathon events will have the largest number of participants since before the pandemic, according to Atlanta Track Club officials.

The annual race will feature thousands of runners and walkers, who will participate in various races including a half marathon and a 5K.

The half marathon course begins on Hank Aaron Drive near the Olympic Ring, winds through downtown Atlanta, into midtown, through Piedmont Park and Edgewood before returning to Summerhill and finishing on Georgia Avenue.

The half-marathon is the final race of the Triple Peach Race Series, which is for runners who completed the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race and PNC Atlanta 10 Miler this year.

