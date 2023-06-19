Telemedicine use exploded during the pandemic, and it might keep growing

(ATLANTA, Ga.) — CBS News medical contributor Dr. Celine Grounder spoke on CBS Mornings on Monday to discuss the ways that the pandemic impacted how Americans access healthcare. Virtual doctors visits soared during the pandemic, and still remain higher than pre-Covid levels.

Some of the best uses for telemedicine can include minor afflictions, like prescription refills, cold or flu, seasonal allergies, and mental health. Dr. Grounder said that if doctors have access to remote monitoring systems, then they can adjust medications and help those with chronic illnesses like high blood pressure or diabetes.

2019

1% of outpatient visits were online

3% of mental health visits in particular were online

2022

10% of outpatient visits are online

57% of mental health visits are online

Dr Grounder went on to elaborate, “The main concern is if somebody has something really serious. If you’re having chest pain, if you’ve had a facial droop, that could be signs of heart attack, or stroke. Are you calling 911 as quickly as you should be? Or are you just sort of saying, ‘Ah, it’s probably nothing, I’ll just do telemedicine.’ That, in my mind, is the biggest risk.”

Insurance companies don’t have consistent policies about coverage for telemedicine, so be sure to check with your provider about details for what services are best done in person, and which ones can take place online.

Even 25 years after its introduction to the general public, we’re still finding new ways to use the Internet. While the long-term impacts can only be known in the future, we can still take steps to anticipate and mitigate some of the worst side effects.

















©2023 Cox Media Group