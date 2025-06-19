Teenager in critical condition after being shot in DeKalb County neighborhood

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County police confirm they’re investigating a shooting that injured a teenager on Briar Knoll Road early Thursday morning around 2:20AM.

Investigators say they’re looking into the possibility that it started as a fight in the 2300 block of Briar Knoll Road.

The teen was taken to a hospital where he is in critical condition. There are no other reported injuries.

Police say this is an active investigation.

Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip to DeKalb County Police through the free Tip411 app or by texting DKPD to 847411, followed by the tip.