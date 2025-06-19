Local

Teenager in critical condition after being shot in DeKalb County neighborhood

By WSB Radio News Staff
DeKalb County police investigation
By WSB Radio News Staff

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County police confirm they’re investigating a shooting that injured a teenager on Briar Knoll Road early Thursday morning around 2:20AM.

Investigators say they’re looking into the possibility that it started as a fight in the 2300 block of Briar Knoll Road.

The teen was taken to a hospital where he is in critical condition. There are no other reported injuries.

Police say this is an active investigation.

Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip to DeKalb County Police through the free Tip411 app or by texting DKPD to 847411, followed by the tip.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!