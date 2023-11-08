Local

Teen worker falls 15 feet into elevator shaft at Coweta County grocery store, police say

NEWNAN, Ga. — A teenager has been hospitalized after falling 15 feet down an elevator shaft, according to Newnan Police.

On Tuesday afternoon, Newnan firefighters received a rescue call at Arnall Grocery on East Broad Street.

When crews arrived, they learned that a teen employee had fallen into an elevator shaft.

Firefighters were then able to extract the victim from the elevator shaft. The teen, whose age and identity were not released, was airlifted to an Atlanta area hospital.

On Wednesday, police said the victim was conscious and stable.

