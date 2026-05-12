Teen suspects arrested after shooting leaves 2 wounded

MARIETTA, GA — Two people were hospitalized and two teens were arrested following a shooting in a Marietta parking lot, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 875 Franklin Gateway and found an empty vehicle with blood trails leading away from it.

“When officers arrived they found an empty vehicle and a blood trail leading to two separate victims,” Marietta police officer Chuck McPhilamy said.

Police said both victims had been shot once and were taken to the hospital.

“Both of those victims had been shot one time, both were transported to the hospital, and last checked are recovering,” McPhilamy said.

Authorities said the suspects fled the area after the shooting.

“Both suspects did flee the area, one in a vehicle and one on foot. The vehicle was located that same evening attempting to leave the area,” McPhilamy said.

Investigators later located the suspects and multiple firearms.

“The investigation led to the discovery of both suspects, a 19-year-old and 17-year-old, as well as multiple firearms, at least one of which was reported stolen,” McPhilamy said.

Police identified the suspects as 19-year-old Tamar Gremillion and 17-year-old Jaimere Mayfield. Authorities said both are facing armed robbery and aggravated assault charges and were booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

The investigation remains ongoing.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.