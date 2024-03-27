Local

Teen strikes patrol cars, crashes stolen Dodge Charger during chase, Gwinnett police say

John Anthony Pritchett

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 19-year-old has been arrested after driving into patrol cars and then crashing a stolen Dodge Charger, according to Gwinnett County police.

At around 10 p.m., officers responded to the area of Cruse Road and Oakland Road about a street racing event at the intersection. When officers arrived, they heard the sound of gunshots and people running away with facemasks.

Officers eventually found an armed group at a gas station on Old Norcross Road. A Dodge Charger on the scene struck one of the patrol cars with an officer inside. The driver then sped off.

The Charger eventually lost control in front of a church on Scenic Highway in Snellville, after striking another patrol car. Police said two of the people in the car, a 16-year-old and a 20-year-old ran away.

The Charger was previously stolen in DeKalb County, according to police.

Officers found two guns inside the vehicle, including a rifle.

The driver was identified as 19-year-old John Anthony Pritchett of Stone Mountain.

Pritchett was charged with aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, obstruction, theft by receiving stolen property, fleeing or attempting to elude, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of false imprisonment, and possession of a tool during the commission of certain crimes.

He was also charged with reckless driving, unsafe land change, speeding, failure to obey a traffic control device and driving on the wrong side of the road.

A passenger, identified as 18-year-old Dryan Dradarius Vereen of Decatur, was charged with obstruction.

Both were booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.

No officers were injured in this incident.

