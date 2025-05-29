Local

Teen killed, another injured in southwest Atlanta shooting

By WSB Radio News Staff
Double shooting leaves 1 dead in Southwest Atlanta (WSBTV.com News Staff)
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting that left one teenager dead and another injured Wednesday evening in southwest Atlanta.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire just after 8 p.m. along Oakland Drive. When they arrived, they found a 16-year-old male unresponsive with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second 16-year-old male was also found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound to the buttocks. Police say he was alert, conscious, and breathing and is currently recovering at the hospital.

Investigators have not released any details about a suspect, and the investigation remains ongoing.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story

